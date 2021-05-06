Key highlights from Square (SQ) Q1 2021 earnings results

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total net revenue rose 266% year-over-year to $5.06 billion.

Net income was $39 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $105 million, or $0.24 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.41.

The company ended the quarter with $4.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Prior performance