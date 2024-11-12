Key metrics from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q4 2024 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales of $13.6 billion rose 1.6% from the prior-year period.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $357 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to a loss of $450 million, or $1.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.92.

Sales and earnings beat expectations, leading the stock to rise over 5% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

The company expects sales to be down 1% to flat in fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

Prior performance