Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q4 2024 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales of $13.6 billion rose 1.6% from the prior-year period.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $357 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to a loss of $450 million, or $1.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.92.
Sales and earnings beat expectations, leading the stock to rise over 5% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
The company expects sales to be down 1% to flat in fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports 26% growth in Q3 2024 revenue
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Tuesday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter revenues, reflecting strong performance across all operating segments. September quarter revenues climbed 26% year-over-year to $2.16 billion,
Earnings Preview: Alibaba (BABA) likely to report mixed Q2 2025 results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report second-quarter results this week, with analysts forecasting an increase in revenues and a decline in adjusted profit. As the company
What to look for when Lowe’s (LOW) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 19% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report