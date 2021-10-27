Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q3 2021 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic revenues grew 14%.
Net income attributable to shareowners rose 42% to $2.4 billion, or $0.57 per share.
Adjusted EPS grew 18% to $0.65.
