Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q4 2022 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 7% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 15%.
Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company fell 16% to $2 billion, or $0.47 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS was even at $0.45.
Revenue beat expectations while earnings were in line with estimates.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 7-8%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Should you buy Shopify (SHOP) stock ahead of earnings?
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) played an important role in enabling small and medium businesses to get better visibility when shoppers rushed to eCommerce platforms after the coronavirus outbreak. Though the
AbbVie sees near-term slowdown; looks prepared to tackle patent expiration
AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has delivered yet another quarter of strong top-line and earnings performance but issued cautious guidance for fiscal 2023 citing an estimated drop in sales due to
Hasbro (HAS) is set to report Q4 earnings this week; here are a few things to note
Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) have fallen 39% over the past 12 months and 12% over the past one month. The company is slated to report its fourth quarter