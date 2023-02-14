KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q4 2022 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 7% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 15%.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company fell 16% to $2 billion, or $0.47 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS was even at $0.45.

Revenue beat expectations while earnings were in line with estimates.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 7-8%.

