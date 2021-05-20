Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Kohl’s Corporation beats market estimates in Q1: Infographic

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store reported Q1 revenue of $3.89 billion, up 60% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.05 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

KSS shares rose over 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has risen 54% since the beginning of this year.

Kohl's Corp Q1 2021 earnings

