Kroger Co (KR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 04, 2021.
Corporate Participants:
Rebekah Manis — Director, Investor Relations
W. Rodney McMullen — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Gary Millerchip — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
John Heinbockel — Guggenheim Securities — Analyst
Karen Short — Barclays — Analyst
Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst
Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst
Robby Ohmes — Bank of America Global Research — Analyst
Spencer Hanus — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Matt Fishbein — Jefferies — Analyst
Paul Lejuez — Citigroup — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
AVGO Earnings: All you need to know about Broadcom Q1 2021 earnings results
Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $6.65 billion. GAAP net income was $1.3 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared
Infographic: Costco (COST) Q2 2021 sales up 15%; earnings miss
Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings missed analysts’ expectations, while sales beat. Net profit was $951 million
Will shifting to as-a-service model help Hewlett Packard in emerging stronger from COVID?
With the corporate world rapidly shifting to cloud-native computing after the virus outbreak changed work culture and the way businesses operate, technology providers are aggressively innovating their offerings. Hewlett Packard