Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 31% year-over-year to $1.25 billion.

GAAP net income rose 64% to $175 million and EPS grew 66% to $1.21 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled from last year to $1.43.

For FY2023, the company expects net sales of $5.25-5.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.35-4.50.

