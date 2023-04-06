Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 31% year-over-year to $1.25 billion.
GAAP net income rose 64% to $175 million and EPS grew 66% to $1.21 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled from last year to $1.43.
For FY2023, the company expects net sales of $5.25-5.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.35-4.50.
Most Popular
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) bets big on primary care. What future holds
Retail pharmacy chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has been diversifying with the aim of tapping into emerging opportunities, while also aligning the business with the changing healthcare market. With
Key takeaways from Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings report
Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) were up over 3% on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2023 and raised its guidance
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased almost 6% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. Organic net sales rose 6.1%. Net income attributable to Conagra