LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines Q3 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Operating revenues fell 68.2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.

Net loss was $1.1 billion, or $1.96 per share, compared to a net income of $659 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.99.

The company expects operating revenue to be down 65-70% for October and 60-65% for November.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)