Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $3.9 billion compared to $5.1 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales were down 21% on an owned basis and down 20.2% on an owned plus licensed basis.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $91 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net income of $2 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $60 million, or $0.19 per share.

