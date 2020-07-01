Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Retail
Macy’s (M) confirms Q1 loss; expects gradual sales recovery
Retailer Macy’s (NYSE: M) posted mixed results for its first quarter of 2020. While the topline missed the market’s estimates, bottom line topped the targets. There were no change in the top and bottom line numbers from the company’s preliminary results announced on June 9. With encouraging sales in May and June, Macy’s expects a gradual sales recovery.
“We do not anticipate another full shutdown, but we are staying flexible and are prepared to address increases in cases on a regional level,” said CEO Jeff Gennette.
Macy’s stock plunged to a 52-week low ($4.38) in early April and had lost nearly 60% of its value so far this year.
Most Popular
FedEx (FDX) posts narrower loss in Q4, beats estimates
Logistics giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 on lesser retirement plans expense. However, in general, the results continued to show weakness
Micron Technology (MU): E-commerce, gaming and work-from-home to drive healthy demand
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reported revenue growth of 13% on a sequential basis and 14% on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter of 2020. The sequential growth in revenue
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 profit jumps 58% beats estimates
Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported a 58% jump in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 as strong e-commerce growth, significant consumer trial, and solid repeat sales, and the