Major earnings conferences to watch this week

After registering a slow recovery in the first half of the week, the markets pared these gains on Thursday and Friday. The weakness witnessed in the latter half of the week was based on hiring uncertainties in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the central bank’s guidance of a slow recovery. The Federal Reserve also announced its intention not to raise interest rates for another three to four years. The S&P 500 index fell 1.6% in the week’s run.

Meanwhile, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were dragged by the continued weakness in Big Tech. JPMorgan analyst Marko Kolanovic has, meanwhile, predicted that the sell-off in NASDAQ 100 is “probably over.”

On the notable earnings for the upcoming week, sportswear giant Nike (NKE) and Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are set to conduct their quarterly earnings calls on September 22, the once-dominant smartphone maker BlackBerry (BB), drugstore chain Rite Aid (RAD), and warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale (COST) will be conducting their quarterly earnings calls on September 24.

Key Earnings to Watch

