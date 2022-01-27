Mastercard (MA) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $5.2 billion.

GAAP net income rose 33% to $2.4 billion while adjusted net income rose 41% to $2.3 billion from last year. GAAP EPS increased 35% to $2.41 while adjusted EPS grew 43% to $2.35 versus the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2021, the company’s customers had issued 3 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.