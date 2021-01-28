Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MCD Earnings: Key highlights that you need to know from McDonald’s Q4 financial results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.37 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared to net income of $1.57 billion, or $2.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net revenues decreased 2% to $5.33 billion.
Global comparable sales declined 1.3%. U.S. comparable sales were 5.5% during the quarter.
