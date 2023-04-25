Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MCD Earnings: McDonald’s comp sales up 12.6% in Q1; profit increases
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023 when its revenues rose 4%.
The company said first-quarter adjusted profit increased to $2.63 per share from $2.28 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Unadjusted earnings rose to $1.80 billion or $2.45 per share in the March quarter from $1.10 billion or $1.48 per share a year earlier.
Global comparable store sales moved up 12.6% annually. At $5.89 billion, first-quarter net revenue was up 4% year-over-year.
“We have refocused on operational excellence through our global Performance and Customer Excellence (PACE) initiative, and we’ve seen significant customer satisfaction improvement around the world. Amidst a challenging operating environment, customer demand for McDonald’s Brand remains strong,” said McDonald’s chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell