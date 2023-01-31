MCD Earnings: McDonald’s comp sales up 12.6% in Q4; profit increases

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when its revenues remained broadly unchanged.

The company said fourth-quarter adjusted profit increased 16% to $2.59 per share from $2.23 per share in the comparable period of 2021. Unadjusted earnings rose to $1.90 billion or $2.59 per share in the December quarter from $1.64 billion or $2.18 per share a year earlier.

Global comparable store sales moved up 12.6% annually. At $5.93 billion, fourth-quarter net revenue was broadly unchanged year-over-year.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on McDonald’s Q4 2022 earnings

“While we expect short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023, we remain highly confident in Accelerating the Arches, which now includes a greater emphasis on new restaurant openings,” said McDonald’s chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski.

Prior Performance