Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $5.8 billion.
Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion and EPS fell 6% to $2.68. Adjusted EPS decreased 3% to $2.68.
Global comparable sales increased 9.5%.
Prior performance
