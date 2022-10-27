Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $5.8 billion.

Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion and EPS fell 6% to $2.68. Adjusted EPS decreased 3% to $2.68.

Global comparable sales increased 9.5%.

Prior performance

McDonald’s Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

MA Earnings: Mastercard Q3 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, climbed to $2.68 per

Infographic: How Shopify (SHOP) performed in Q3 2022

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 22% to $1.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net loss was $158.4

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported revenues of $11.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, down 3% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings attributable to BMS

Tags

Hotels & RestaurantsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top