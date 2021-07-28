Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, LATEST

McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps and tops expectations on 57% sales growth

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021.

The fast-food chain reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the June quarter, up 57% year-over-year and above Wall Street’s projection. Global comparable sales were up 40.5%.

Adjusted earnings jumped to $2.37 per share from $0.66 per share last year and topped expectations. Net income was $2.2 billion or $2.95 per share, compared to $483 million or $0.65 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

MCD shares declined slightly immediately following the announcement on Wednesday, after closing the previous session higher.

