Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $22.5 billion. Organic revenues grew 1.9%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $3 billion, or $2.23 per share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $1.99 per share, last year. Core EPS was $2.28.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
For the full year of 2024, the company now expects organic revenue growth of approx. 4%, and core EPS of at least $8.15.
The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday following the announcement.
Prior performance
