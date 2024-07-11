PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $22.5 billion. Organic revenues grew 1.9%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $3 billion, or $2.23 per share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $1.99 per share, last year. Core EPS was $2.28.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.

For the full year of 2024, the company now expects organic revenue growth of approx. 4%, and core EPS of at least $8.15.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday following the announcement.

