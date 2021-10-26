MSFT Earnings: All you need to know about Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $45.3 billion.

GAAP net income rose 48% to $20.5 billion while EPS grew 49% to $2.71. Adjusted net income increased 24% to $17.2 billion while adjusted EPS rose 25% to $2.27.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Microsoft returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in Q1 2022.

