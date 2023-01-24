MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q2 profit drops amid weak revenue growth

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter of 2023 when the software giant’s revenues increased by 2%.

The company said second-quarter revenues rose 2% from last year to $52.75 billion. However, net profit dropped to $16.43 billion or $2.20 per share in the December quarter from $18.77 billion or $2.48 per share in the comparable period of 2022.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earning

“The next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform. We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

Prior Performance