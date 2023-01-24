Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q2 profit drops amid weak revenue growth
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter of 2023 when the software giant’s revenues increased by 2%.
The company said second-quarter revenues rose 2% from last year to $52.75 billion. However, net profit dropped to $16.43 billion or $2.20 per share in the December quarter from $18.77 billion or $2.48 per share in the comparable period of 2022.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earning
“The next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform. We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
GE Earnings: Highlights of General Electric’s Q4 2022 results
The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the engineering firm’s revenues increased by 7%. The Boston-based
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 2022 revenue increases
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales rose 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, but net profit declined. The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 net sales
VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q4 2022 financial results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue of $35.3 billion was up 3.5% from the prior-year period. Net income rose 41.4%