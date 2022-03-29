Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

MU Earnings: Micron Q2 revenue, profit beat estimates

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Tuesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits, aided by strong demand growth. The results also came in above the market’s projection.

Micron Q2 2022 earnings infographic

On an adjusted basis, second-quarter profit rose sharply to $2.14 per share from $0.98 per share a year ago. The impressive bottom-line performance reflects a 25% growth in revenues to $7.79 billion.

Unadjusted net income was $2.26 billion or $2.00 per share, compared to $603 million or $0.53 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Both revenues and earnings exceeded the consensus estimate.

“We’re leading the industry in technology across DRAM and NAND, and our product portfolio momentum is accelerating. With outstanding first-half results, Micron is on track to deliver record revenue and robust profitability in fiscal 2022,” said Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Micron’s Q2 earnings

Micron’s stock closed Tuesday’s regular trading higher and continued to gain during the extended session after the announcement. In the past six months, the shares have gained 16%.

Prior Performance

  • Micron Q4 2021 earnings infographic
  • Micron Q3 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

McCormick & Company (MKC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.52 billion. Net income amounted to nearly $155 million, or $0.57 per

Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 20% growth in Q4 revenue; results beat estimates

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Monday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the pharmaceutical services company's revenues increased 20%. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 19.7% year-over-year to

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): A look at the coffee chain’s expectations for the near term

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have dropped 25% year to date and 19% over the past 12 months. Although the company faced significant challenges from inflation and staffing shortages

Tags

Hardwaresemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top