NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock jumped more than 10% in the extended hours after the company reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results that beat the market’s estimates. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $1.30 billion bettered the consensus targets.

For the second quarter of 2021, NetApp expects GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.36 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.74. Revenue is touted to be in the range of $1.225 billion to $1.375 billion.

