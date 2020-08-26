Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock jumped more than 10% in the extended hours after the company reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results that beat the market’s estimates. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $1.30 billion bettered the consensus targets.

NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 Earnings Infographic

For the second quarter of 2021, NetApp expects GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.36 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.74. Revenue is touted to be in the range of $1.225 billion to $1.375 billion.

NetApp Q4 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph

Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for NetApp Q1 2021 earnings call transcript

Also Read:  Analog Devices (ADI) reports flat earnings for Q3; provides Q4 outlook

Most Popular

Infographic: Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 2021 earnings

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The software company reported a 15% increase in Q2 revenue to $913 billion, beating Wall Street consensus.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) crushes Q3 2020 estimates; provides Q4 and FY20 outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE: HPE) third quarter 2020 results beat the market's targets. The company also provided earnings outlook for its Q4 and fiscal year 2020. HPE shares jumped about

Infographic: Highlights of Salesforce (CRM) Q2 2021 earnings report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLL4OgB0FUI Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021, aided by a spike in the cloud business. The results alto topped expectations, driving

Tags

Software Services

Related Articles

Top