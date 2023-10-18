Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $8.54 billion, beating estimates of $8.53 billion.
Net income was $1.67 billion, or $3.73 per share, compared to $1.39 billion, or $3.10 per share, last year. EPS surpassed analysts’ projections of $3.50.
Global streaming paid net additions were 8.76 million for the third quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to grow 10.7% YoY to $8.69 billion. Net income is expected to be $956 million, or $2.15 per share.
The stock jumped 10% during after-market hours on Wednesday following the announcement.
