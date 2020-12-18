Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $11.2 billion, driven by growth across all geographies.
Net income rose 12% to $1.3 billion and EPS grew 11% to $0.78.
Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $11.8 billion.
Prior performance
