Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $11.2 billion, driven by growth across all geographies.

Net income rose 12% to $1.3 billion and EPS grew 11% to $0.78.

Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $11.8 billion.

Prior performance

Nike (NKE) Q1 2021 Earnings Infograph
