Oracle (ORCL) reports Q1 results: Here’s what you need to know

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The software giant’s top line benefited from a strong performance by the core Cloud Services and License Support business.

August-quarter revenues came in at $12.5 billion, compared to $11.45 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.19 per share in the most recent quarter, compared to $1.03 per share in the prior-year period.

On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported first-quarter net income of $2.42 billion or $0.86 per share, compared to $1.55 billion or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

