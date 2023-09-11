Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Oracle (ORCL) reports Q1 results: Here’s what you need to know
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The software giant’s top line benefited from a strong performance by the core Cloud Services and License Support business.
August-quarter revenues came in at $12.5 billion, compared to $11.45 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.19 per share in the most recent quarter, compared to $1.03 per share in the prior-year period.
On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported first-quarter net income of $2.42 billion or $0.86 per share, compared to $1.55 billion or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Kroger (KR) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total company sales dropped to $33.9 billion from $34.6 billion in the same period last year, missing
DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024. The
Adobe (ADBE) to report Q3 earnings on September 14. Here’s what to expect
Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is all set to publish its third-quarter results on September 14, amid expectations for a positive outcome. The tech firm, which has been