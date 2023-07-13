PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q2 2023 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 10.4% year-over-year to $22.3 billion. Organic revenues grew 13%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.74 billion, or $1.99 per share, compared to $1.42 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $2.09.

For FY2023, organic revenues are expected to grow 10% while core EPS is expected to be $7.47.

