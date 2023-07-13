Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q2 2023 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 10.4% year-over-year to $22.3 billion. Organic revenues grew 13%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.74 billion, or $1.99 per share, compared to $1.42 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $2.09.
For FY2023, organic revenues are expected to grow 10% while core EPS is expected to be $7.47.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Fastenal Company (FAST) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $1.88 billion. Net earnings were $298 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 earnings decline despite modest sales growth
Packaged Foods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit decreased from last year despite a modest increase in net sales. At $2.97 billion, fourth-quarter net sales
DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 financial results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $15.6 billion. GAAP net income was $1.82 billion, or $2.84 per share,