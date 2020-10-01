PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2020 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 5.3% year-over-year to $18 billion while organic revenue growth was 4.2%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.2 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $1.49 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.66.

Both the top and bottom line numbers surpassed analysts’ projections.

PepsiCo expects organic revenue growth of approx. 4% for full year 2020. Core EPS is expected to be $5.50 which compares to $5.53 last year.

Prior Performance