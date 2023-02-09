Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q4 2022 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc.(NASDAQ: PEP) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $28 billion. Organic revenue growth was 14.6%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $518 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $1.32 billion, or $0.95 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.67.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For FY2023, the company expects organic revenue to grow 6%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q1 revenue up 8%, adj. earnings fall
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced first-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
YUM Earnings: Highlights of Yum Brands’ Q4 2022 financial results
Fast food chain Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Wednesday reported strong earnings and sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, when same-store sales increased by 6%. Total revenues
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q4 2022 profit, revenue increase
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings and a 10% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues