PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q4 2022 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc.(NASDAQ: PEP) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $28 billion. Organic revenue growth was 14.6%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $518 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $1.32 billion, or $0.95 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.67.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For FY2023, the company expects organic revenue to grow 6%.

Prior performance