PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q2 financial results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 5.2% year-over-year to $20.2 billion.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.4 billion, or $1.03 per share, compared to $2.3 billion, or $1.70 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.86.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For FY2022, the company expects core EPS of $6.63.
Prior performance
