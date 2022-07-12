PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q2 financial results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 5.2% year-over-year to $20.2 billion.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.4 billion, or $1.03 per share, compared to $2.3 billion, or $1.70 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.86.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For FY2022, the company expects core EPS of $6.63.

Prior performance