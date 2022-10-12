Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q3 2022 financial results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenue grew 8.8% year-over-year to $21.97 billion. Organic revenue growth was 16%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $1.60 per share, last year. Core EPS was $1.97.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
The company raised its guidance for FY2022 and now expects organic revenue growth of 12% versus the previous outlook of 10%. Core constant currency EPS is now expected to increase 10% versus the prior guidance of 8%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Delta Air Lines (DAL): What to look for when the airline reports earnings this week
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were down on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date and 32% over the past 12 months. The airline is scheduled to
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offers long-term stability. Is the stock a buy?
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has stayed largely unaffected by the COVID crisis and macroeconomic headwinds so far, which allowed the healthcare giant to maintain its market leadership. The company’s
Why AngioDynamics (ANGO) deserves a place on investors’ watchlist
The market reopening has created a conducive atmosphere to carry out elective medical procedures which were deferred on a large scale during the pandemic to facilitate proper COVID care. Despite