PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q3 2022 financial results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue grew 8.8% year-over-year to $21.97 billion. Organic revenue growth was 16%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $1.60 per share, last year. Core EPS was $1.97.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

The company raised its guidance for FY2022 and now expects organic revenue growth of 12% versus the previous outlook of 10%. Core constant currency EPS is now expected to increase 10% versus the prior guidance of 8%.

