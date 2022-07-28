Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 47% year-over-year to $27.7 billion.
Reported net income rose 78% to $9.9 billion, or $1.73 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS jumped 92% YoY to $2.04.
Pfizer raised its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year of 2022. The company now expects revenue of 98-102 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.30-6.45 for the year, reflecting operational growth of 27-32% and 63-67% respectively.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q2 2022 earnings results
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $8.9 billion. Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.26 billion, or $1.84 per share,
Infographic: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 2022 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 68% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Revenues were up 14% compared to the second quarter
Infographic: Highlights of Ford Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings report
Auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Wednesday reported higher sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2022. The company's stock gained following the announcement. Second-quarter revenues rose