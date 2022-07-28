Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 47% year-over-year to $27.7 billion.

Reported net income rose 78% to $9.9 billion, or $1.73 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS jumped 92% YoY to $2.04.

Pfizer raised its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year of 2022. The company now expects revenue of 98-102 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.30-6.45 for the year, reflecting operational growth of 27-32% and 63-67% respectively.

