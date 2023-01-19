PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2023 earnings results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales dropped 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion. Organic sales grew 5%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble declined 7% to $3.9 billion while EPS fell 4% to $1.59. Core EPS was also down 4% to $1.59.

Sales beat estimates while earnings were in line with expectations.

For FY2023, P&G expects organic sales to increase 4-5% versus the prior year.

Prior performance