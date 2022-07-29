Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $19.5 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 5% to $3 billion. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS amounted to $1.21, reflecting a YoY growth of 7%.

For FY2023, P&G expects all-in sales growth in the range of in-line to up 2% versus the prior fiscal year.

