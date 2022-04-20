Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care, Retail
PG Earnings: All you need to know about The Procter & Gamble Company Q3 2022 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022.
GAAP net earnings for the third quarter were $3.3 billion or $1.33 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $3.2 billion or $1.26 per share in the third quarter of 2021.
Net sales increased 4% to $19.4 billion.
