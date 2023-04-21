Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $20.1 billion. Organic sales rose 7%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble inched up 1% to $3.39 billion while EPS rose 3% to $1.37. Core EPS was also up 3% to $1.37.
For FY2023, P&G expects all-in sales to grow 1% and organic sales to grow 6% YoY.
Prior performance
