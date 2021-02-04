Pinterest reports productive Q4 results: Infographic

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.

The social media company reported a 76% jump in Q4 revenues to $706 million, surpassing the Wall Street consensus.

The company posted a net profit of $208 million, against a loss of $36 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share were also higher than what analysts had anticipated.

The stock closed at $77.86 on Thursday evening with a growth of 1%