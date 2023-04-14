PNC Earnings: A snapshot of PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported revenue of $5.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 19% from the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.69 billion or $3.98 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.43 billion, or $3.23 per share in the prior-year period.

Total deposits amounted to $436.8 billion and loans totaled $326.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

