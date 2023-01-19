PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported revenue of $5.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 12% from the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.40 billion, or $3.47 per share, compared to $1.22 billion, or $2.86 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.49.

Average deposits amounted to $434.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

