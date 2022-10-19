Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales inched up by 1% to $20.6 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic sales grew 7%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble decreased 4% to $3.9 billion while EPS dropped 2% to $1.57 compared to last year. Core EPS fell 2% to $1.57.

For FY2023, P&G expects all-in sales to be down 3% to 1% versus the prior year while organic sales are expected to grow 3-5%.

