Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales inched up by 1% to $20.6 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic sales grew 7%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble decreased 4% to $3.9 billion while EPS dropped 2% to $1.57 compared to last year. Core EPS fell 2% to $1.57.
For FY2023, P&G expects all-in sales to be down 3% to 1% versus the prior year while organic sales are expected to grow 3-5%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Fundamentals of Real Good Food Company’s operations are strong: Exec. chairman Bryan Freeman
The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading frozen food brand focused on health and wellness, providing comfort foods that are high in protein and low in sugar.
Key highlights from Abbott (ABT) Q3 2022 earnings results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Sales decreased 4.7% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 1.3%. Net earnings declined 31.7% to $1.4
Infographic: United Airlines (UAL) turns to profit in Q3 on strong revenue growth
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) Tuesday reported a net profit for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss last year, reflecting the continued recovery in demand. The