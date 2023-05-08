PYPL Earnings: Everything you need to know about PayPal’s Q1 2023 results

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

First-quarter revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $7.04 billion amid strong growth in payment volumes. The company reported an operating cash flow of $1.2 billion and a free cash flow of $1.0 billion

Adjusted earnings were $1.17 per share in the three-month period, compared to $0.88 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, net profit was $795 million or $0.70 per share, compared to $509 million or $0.43 per share last year.

“We are confident in our momentum and are raising our full-year EPS guidance as a result,” said PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman.

