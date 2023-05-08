Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PYPL Earnings: Everything you need to know about PayPal’s Q1 2023 results
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.
First-quarter revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $7.04 billion amid strong growth in payment volumes. The company reported an operating cash flow of $1.2 billion and a free cash flow of $1.0 billion
Adjusted earnings were $1.17 per share in the three-month period, compared to $0.88 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, net profit was $795 million or $0.70 per share, compared to $509 million or $0.43 per share last year.
“We are confident in our momentum and are raising our full-year EPS guidance as a result,” said PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
What to expect when Electronic Arts (EA) reports Q4 earnings next week
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) stayed green on Friday. The stock has gained 9% in the past three months. The company is slated to report its fourth quarter
Infographic: Dropbox (DBX) Q1 2023 profit drops despite revenue growth
Cloud service provider Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported lower adjusted earnings first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. First-quarter earnings, excluding special items, decreased to $0.42 per share from
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported net sales of $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 11.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income