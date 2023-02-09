Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

PYPL Earnings Infographic: PayPal Q4 2022 profit and revenue increase

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

PayPal Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion amid strong growth in payment volumes. In 2022, the company invested in the platform to better serve its customers, while focusing on and streamlining the business.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the three-month period, compared to $1.11 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, it was a net profit of $921 million or $0.81 per share, compared to $801 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on PayPal’s Q4 2022 results

“We will continue this work throughout 2023, and I am confident that we are well-positioned to utilize our unique assets to remain a market leader in digital payments,” said PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman.

Prior Performance

  • PayPal Q3 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q1 revenue up 8%, adj. earnings fall

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced first-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth

YUM Earnings: Highlights of Yum Brands’ Q4 2022 financial results

Fast food chain Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Wednesday reported strong earnings and sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, when same-store sales increased by 6%. Total revenues

CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q4 2022 profit, revenue increase

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings and a 10% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues

Tags

Credit ServicesPayment Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top