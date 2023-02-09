Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PYPL Earnings Infographic: PayPal Q4 2022 profit and revenue increase
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting higher earnings and revenues.
Fourth-quarter revenues rose 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion amid strong growth in payment volumes. In 2022, the company invested in the platform to better serve its customers, while focusing on and streamlining the business.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the three-month period, compared to $1.11 per share in the corresponding period of last year. On a reported basis, it was a net profit of $921 million or $0.81 per share, compared to $801 million or $0.68 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on PayPal’s Q4 2022 results
“We will continue this work throughout 2023, and I am confident that we are well-positioned to utilize our unique assets to remain a market leader in digital payments,” said PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q1 revenue up 8%, adj. earnings fall
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced first-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
YUM Earnings: Highlights of Yum Brands’ Q4 2022 financial results
Fast food chain Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Wednesday reported strong earnings and sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, when same-store sales increased by 6%. Total revenues
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q4 2022 profit, revenue increase
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings and a 10% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues