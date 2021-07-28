QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan — Vice President of Investor Relations

Cristiano R. Amon — President and Chief Executive Officer

Akash Palkhiwala — Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.