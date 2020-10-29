Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Patrice Louvet — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Cory. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today’s call. Our second quarter performance reflected solid progress on our path to return to grow. Our results were overall in line with our expectations with better than expected earnings driven by growth and operating margin expansion.

While COVID-19 is still impacting physical store traffic and consumer behavior, we continue to take proactive measures to get ahead of these shifts and position our business to emerge from this crisis stronger than we came into it. These measures include: accelerating our Connected retail offerings globally; delivering high-value new customer acquisition; expanding key categories and international markets; and realigning our cost structure. Throughout this period, we remain steadfastly focused on elevating our brand. And we were encouraged that underlying AUR growth outperformed our expectations this quarter, which is reflective of more personalized communications, reductions in promotional activity, geographic channel and product mix benefit, and strategic pricing increases.

This acceleration of core strategies in the quarter remains consistent with the five strategic priorities that we laid out as part of our long term plan. These include: first, win over a new generation of consumers; second, energize core products and accelerate high potential underdeveloped categories; third, drive targeted expansion in our regions and channels; fourth, lead with digital across all activities; and fifth, operate with discipline to fuel growth. I will touch on a few of these areas in a moment.

But, first, let me review a few highlights related to our recovery this quarter. Overall, we were encouraged that our performance improved sequentially in each of our geographies led by Asia and across our digital channels globally. Nevertheless, while we are confident in our strategy to return to growth, we remain cautious as our path to recovery may not be linear over the next few months, given meaningful traffic headwinds and a significant amount of uncertainty in the global environment.

Looking across our regions, Asia is the farthest along on the path to recovery. This was driven by positive sales in the Chinese Mainland, which returned to pre-COVID growth levels of more than 30% as government restrictions were lifted, as well as in Korea, strong sequential improvement in our North America and Europe comp trends in the second quarter, and we continue to monitor each of our markets closely by channel. While our brick and mortar performance was still challenged due to store traffic headwinds, we reported solid digital comps in all three regions this quarter. This was driven by expanded Connected Retail offerings and an emphasis on product categories like home and loungewear that are resonating with consumers today, with notably less focus on formal tailored work wear and occasion dressing.

Within our wholesale business, we were also encouraged by sequential progress across regions this quarter, particularly on the sell-out basis and led by wholesale.com. Our selling continues to improve, but is lagging our recovery in direct-to-consumer as planned as we exited department store doors in the first quarter and focused on prioritizing inventory management in this environment. This near-term discipline is integral to building price harmonization across our ecosystem and to protecting the elevation and long term equity of our brands.

Next, I want to spend a moment digging a little deeper into our digital transformation, which cuts across everything we do, from how we create the best possible experience for our consumers to new ways of working as a company and with our partners. On the consumer-facing side, the continued acceleration of Connected Retail is essential to our recovery and return to growth. We now have a comprehensive offering of connected retailing options, enabling our consumers to interact with the world of Ralph Lauren in new and more personal ways. These include virtual client selling and appointment booking, Buy Online Pick Up In Store, curbside pickup, mobile checkout and contactless payments.

We launched our pilot Ralph Lauren virtual store experience this quarter, bringing our Beverly Hills flagship store experience online through a mix of multimedia and augmented reality capabilities. Wherever you are in the world, you can shop and interact with this unique store experience through your device. Along with our expanded Connected Retail options, we plan to roll out more virtual flagship shopping experiences this holiday and beyond.

In addition to our consumer-facing enhancements, we also continue to digitize how we work as an organization. This quarter, we began to rollout our digital value chain initiatives that will streamline how we bring products to market and make it easier for our teams to stay connected and agile. Some key components of this include: implementing 3D digital product creation and virtual fittings; rolling out digital showrooms; and expanding our step-wise buying capabilities, enabling us to make purchase decisions closer to market.

While I am encouraged by these successful rollouts in the midst of COVID, we still have significant opportunity to continue integrating digital into how we work to enable greater effectiveness and efficiency.

Turning now to our efforts to win over a new generation. In the second quarter, we continued to ramp up our personalization initiatives, including targeted email campaigns with predictive AI and high-reach paid social media, helping to drive traffic and conversion to our channels. We added more than 1 million new customers to our direct-to-consumer platforms alone in Q2. And as consumers are learning to live and work in new ways, we are, likewise, developing new ways of inspiring and engaging them.

Let me share a few of the highlights from Q2. First, we were the first ever fashion brand to enable consumers to mix and match branded garments inspired by real-life designs on Snapchat through our Ralph Lauren Bitmoji Collection. Over 10 million users dressed their Bitmoji in Ralph Lauren and tried on the collection over 250 million times this quarter. Our 360 degree marketing campaign included influencer and celebrity partnerships with a live stream concert by Chance the Rapper from our Chicago flagship, and an augmented reality portal on Snapchat. Successfully connecting with Gen Z audiences, Ralph Lauren reached leadership share of voice on social media through this launch.

We also announced the winner of our Polo Design for Good contest in Q2, entitled, Just Let Me Breathe by artist Michelle Smith. This was a great example of how we are engaging with our super fans, who submitted their artwork for display on an exclusive Polo shirt with the campaign generating more than 300 million PR impressions. It also connects to our core values which Ralph established more than 50 years ago when he started this company with all proceeds of the winning shirt going to COVID-19 relief.

Other high impact activities to recruit new consumers this quarter included our partnership with the popular Netflix show Elite, outfitting BTSs official music video for Dynamite, a campaign supporting the Wimbledon Foundation in the absence of this year’s tournament, and our continued sponsorship of the U.S. Open Tennis and PGA Championships as we further strengthen our position in the world of sports globally.

These initiatives helped to deliver an acceleration of our global brand awareness and purchase intent since the start of the pandemic, particularly with next generation consumers. And our total social media followers exceeded 44 million in the second quarter, led by our expansion on TikTok, as well as double-digit growth on Instagram.

Looking ahead, our upcoming holiday campaigns will focus more than ever before on digital experience, from the expansion of our virtual stores through our Polo bear game with a livestream gaming event on Twitch. Our campaigns will also feature a much greater emphasis on gifting this holiday across all of our channels. This represents a key opportunity, globally, with 74% of consumers we surveyed recently highlighting Ralph Lauren as a brand that is great for gifting.

I also wanted to touch on our work to operate with discipline to fuel growth. Our ongoing focus on balancing growth with productivity has been an important element of our long term plan. And this discipline is even more critical, as we make hard choices to realign our cost structure, so we can position the company to emerge from COVID stronger than we came into it, and pivot back to growth.

In the second quarter, we announced the first major action related to our Fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan – the simplification of our organizational structure. This is designed to enable our teams to move with even greater agility and focus on what matters most, including our digital transformation.

Another element of our strategic review process, we discussed last quarter, was an assessment of our brand portfolio. Today, we announced that we are transitioning our Chaps business to a fully licensed model. This shift is consistent with our long term strategy from several aspects. First, it will enable us to put even greater focus on elevating our core namesake brand in the marketplace. Second, it will reduce our total direct exposure to the North America brick and mortar department store channel, notably, the more moderate tiers. And third, this move will create incremental value for the company by setting up Chaps to deliver on its potential with an experienced partner in this sector that is focused on nurturing the brand. We are making good progress on our multi-pronged realignment plan which gives us increased confidence in our ability to start fiscal ’22 strong, with the right foundations in place.

Importantly, I also want to take a moment to touch on our ongoing work to integrate citizenship and sustainability into everything we do. Q2 marked the kick-off of our participation in the CEO Action for Racial Equality fellowship focused on advancing racial equality and social justice in public policy. And the McKinsey Black Leadership Academy aimed at developing and empowering our next generation of black leaders on a global scale.

On the sustainability front, we were excited to announce a minority investment in natural fiber welding, a leading sustainable material science start-up that has revolutionized the use of natural fibers and reuse of cotton waste into patented high-performance materials. Our investment will help to expand the market and ecosystem that supports the use of recycled cotton.

In closing, Ralph and I want to thank our teams for their incredible resilience, dedication and agility as we continue to navigate through challenging conditions around the world. In this unprecedented environment, we recognize the opportunity to accelerate key strategic priorities and continue to deliver Ralph’s iconic vision in an elevated way to all of our consumers across all of our channels.

And before I turn it over to Jane, I want to extend a warm welcome to our newest Board member, Valerie Jarrett. Valerie’s breadth of experience across the private and public sectors and unparalleled expertise in government law and business will bring great perspective to the boardroom. And Ralph and I are confident that her experience and leadership will be invaluable.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jane to discuss our financial results and I’ll join her at the end to answer your questions.

Jane Nielsen — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Angela, and good morning everyone. We were encouraged by our teams execution and continued business progress in the second quarter. In the midst of a still challenging operating environment, we delivered sequential improvement across all regions, expanded our gross margins through continued AUR growth and brand elevation, and reduced expenses across the company. Importantly, our balance sheet is very strong with $2.4 billion of cash and investments, enhanced by ongoing working capital efficiencies. At the same time, we continue to invest in our brands and in the channels that matter most to consumers today, notably, an increased emphasis on our digital transformation.

We continue to be cautious about the pace and regional variability of COVID recovery, as well as consumer behavior, especially with the rise of restrictions with the resurgence of COVID cases, notably in Europe. We are intensely focused on what we can control in this dynamic context and are positioning the company to accelerate value creation as we emerge from the global pandemic. This includes elevating our powerful lifestyle brands and maintaining a strong balance sheet, while also realigning and streamlining our operational and expense structures.

To achieve this goal, in September, we announced the first stage of our Fiscal 21 Strategic Realignment Plan, designed to support future growth and profitability, while creating a sustainable cost structure. Our full strategic review process includes the evaluation of our team organizational structures and ways of working, our real estate footprint and related costs across distribution centers, corporate offices and direct-to-consumer retail and wholesale doors, and our brand portfolio.

We announced actions related to the first initiative, reshaping our organization to align to our strategic growth priorities. These are estimated to result in gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of approximately $180 million to $200 million. We anticipate a substantial portion of these savings will flow through to the bottom-line beginning in fiscal ’22. In connection with the organizational reshaping, we expect to incur a total pre-tax charge of approximately $160 million. The majority of this charge was recorded in the second quarter.

As Patrice mentioned, we announced today that we are transitioning our North American Chaps menswear and womenswear business to a fully licensed model starting in the second half of fiscal ’22. Although the change is not material, we look forward to updating you on the business transition and progress in the coming months.

Moving on to second quarter performance. Second quarter revenues declined 30% compared to a 66% decline in Q1 with performance across all three regions still adversely impacted by COVID. Total direct-to-consumer comps were down 28%, while global wholesale revenues declined 37%. Our bricks and mortar comps were down 33% following a 66% decline in the first quarter. AUR improvements were more than offset by traffic declines of more than 40% versus last year and limited store operating hours due to health and safety regulations, consistent with the broader environment.

Looking ahead to holiday, we are proactively working to drive traffic and comps through multiple levers, which include increasing high ROI performance marketing, expanding personalization of social commerce program, and leveraging our Connected Retail capabilities, including new features that will roll — will be rolled out for holiday.

Our brick and mortar declines were partially offset by a 12% comp increase in our owned Ralph Lauren digital commerce business. And more importantly, our digital profitability continued to improve with Q2 digital operating margins expanding more than 1,000 basis points to last year, through a combination of higher quality of sales and SG&A leverage. With digital representing our fastest growing channel in the company, driving profitability in this business remains important not only to our long term margin accretion, but also to our strategy of repositioning ralphlauren.com as our digital flagship or the best expression of our brand online.

Second quarter AUR growth of 26% was above our expectations, led by double-digit increases in North America and Europe. Excluding the COVID-related mix impact, underlying AUR still grew more than 20% to last year. This underlying AUR growth represented an acceleration from the first quarter and is above the low-to-mid single-digit growth we guided to for fiscal ’21. We plan to drive further AUR growth this year as we elevate our brands across every touchpoint, significantly reduce promotional debt and duration, drive favorable mix, and take targeted pricing increases, particularly in North America. Our confidence in this brand elevation strategy is reinforced by our continued improvements in full price penetration rates, basket sizes and better than expected conversion, even as we reported higher AUR growth.

Adjusted gross margin was 66.5% in the second quarter, up 500 basis points to last year. Gross margin expansion was driven by strong AUR improvements and favorable geographic and channel mix shift as our higher AUR gross margin Asia business recovered faster than North America and Europe. Approximately two-thirds of our gross margin expansion was driven by our continued global improvements in pricing and promotions, with the remainder driven by mix shifts that were outsized given COVID impacts.

SG&A expenses declined 19% to last year on savings from employee furloughs, store rents and government subsidies, as well as lower selling and marketing expenses. Adjusted operating margin for the second quarter was 12.6%, down 230 basis points to last year. Marketing declined 31% as COVID canceled or limited the activation of key events like Wimbledon, The U.S. Open and Fashion Week. And we shifted some demand creation activities later in the year. We also continue to pivot investments from in-store and event-based engagements towards longer-term brand-building activities focused on digital and our values-based messaging as Patrice discussed.

Moving on to segment performance starting with North America. Revenue decreased 38% to last year. Retail comps declined 32%, driven by a 40% decline in brick and mortar comps, while our owned digital comps increased 10%. Brick and mortar comps were primarily impacted by a steady, but measured recovery in retail traffic, including a significant decline in foreign tourist sales in the quarter, consistent with the broader market. AUR for the quarter was up over 20%, driven by significantly reduced promotions and our continued rollout of targeted ticket price increases in factory stores.

Our digital commerce comps accelerated to 10% from 3% growth in the first quarter. Underlying sales to domestic consumers grew high teens, while sales to international and Daigou customers declined double-digits to last year, as planned. Stronger sales to domestic consumers were driven by our investments in connected retailing such as Buy Online Pickup In Store and expanded personalization and targeted marketing efforts. Our digital marketing work generated a 37% increase in new customers this quarter, driving our full price sales penetration higher.

Similar to last quarter, these comp gains were tempered by a significant planned reduction in promotions to drive higher quality of sales, while also serving to reduce the lower margin sales to international Daigou customers. We reduced our total site-wide promotions by 52 days compared to the prior year period. As a result, our digital AUR was also up over 20% and gross margins for North America digital commerce expanded more than a 1,000 basis points to last year. Through this fiscal year, our plan is to continue driving stronger profitability in this channel, while, on the revenue side, balancing strong domestic growth with a steady reduction in sales to international promotion-seeking shoppers.

In North America Wholesale, second quarter revenues declined 46% as we continue to manage our shipments carefully and realign inventories to demand. The decline was partially offset by a modest shift in timing of shipments to rebalance inventory before holiday. At the end of Q2, our inventories at Wholesale were clean and well-positioned down more than 40% at North America Wholesale. We are encouraged that our sell-out rates in Wholesale are still significantly outperforming sell-in. However, we expect further pressure on reported sell-in over the next few quarters as we continue to manage inventories carefully.

Moving on to Europe. Second quarter revenue declined 25% on a reported basis, and 28% in constant currency. Europe retail comps were down 29% with a 35% decline in our bricks and mortar store comps, partly offset by a strong 26% increase in our owned digital commerce. Across Europe, our bricks and mortar comps were impacted by traffic headwinds, similar to North America. However, AUR was up over 20% to last year led by our ongoing strategy to elevate our factory channel. We continue to be cautious on the pace of brick and mortar recovery in Europe based on the growing intensity of second waves of COVID along with other macro uncertainties.

Strong momentum in our owned digital commerce comps was driven by our new consumer acquisition, up 30% along with new site functionalities, connected retailing initiatives and enabled by the launch of our new brick and mortar — I’m sorry, new back-end OMS platform in the quarter. We were also excited to go live on Farfetch this quarter with a marketing campaign launching in time for holiday.

Europe Wholesale revenue declined 27% in constant currency as we continue to limit shipments to reset our inventories to demand. However, we saw continued momentum in wholesale.com and digital pure players’ sell-out performance through the period with strong double-digit growth to last year led by key platforms such as ABOUT YOU, Asos and Zalando.

Turning to Asia. Revenue declined 7% on a reported basis and 8% in constant currency. Our Asia retail comps improved from a 33% decline in the first quarter to an 11% decline in Q2. Brick and mortar stores were down 12%, partially offset by digital comps, up 32%. We are encouraged that growth in the Chinese Mainland is back to pre-COVID levels of more than 30%. However, Japan continue to be the biggest headwind in the quarter, with sales declining 17%. Following our store reopenings in early June, the market entered a second wave of COVID cases, which impacted our performance along with weaker tourism. The decline was partially offset by stronger-than-expected growth on our new digital site launched in June. Other key markets, especially those with higher levels of tourism like Hong Kong, continue to be on a more variable and prolonged recovery.

Overall, momentum in our Asian digital businesses continued during the quarter, driven by a strong performance across all key markets and channels, including our own sites and digital pure plays.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with $2.4 billion in cash and investments and $1.6 billion in total debt, which compares to $1.6 billion in cash and investments and $693 million in total debt at the end of last year’s second quarter. Net inventory declined 12% to last year with double-digit declines in North America and Europe, and a 9% increase in Asia. While we have taken a highly cautious approach to managing inventories through the pandemic, overall, we were encouraged by our team’s ability to merchandise around our core and iconic styles, as well as key COVID categories like home and athleisure.

Our increased agility is also enabling us to shift back into pre-COVID categories as consumers return to more normalized trends. Our tightly managed inventory, combined with our strong AUR and gross margin performance through the first half of the year, give us increased confidence that we are taking the right strategic approach to move through excess Spring ’20 products, while also positioning the company for sustainable future growth. Meanwhile, our supply chain teams continue to improve our lead times and fast track capabilities to chase potential increases in demand.

Looking ahead, we continue to plan around a number of demand scenarios, given the high level of uncertainty and evolving situation surrounding COVID-19.

Based on our assessment of developing business trends and our strategic plans, we want to share some details on how we are thinking directionally about the rest of the fiscal year. First, we expect our financial results for both the third quarter and full year fiscal ’21 to continue to be adversely impacted by the pandemic and prolonged demand recovery. We expect gross margins to continue expanding in the second half of the year, albeit at a more moderate rate than the first half. Improved pricing and promotion, including targeted consumer messaging, should continue to be the most durable driver.

Based on our year-to-date progress on our brand elevation strategy, we now expect AUR to grow low double-digits this year, exceeding our long term target of low-to-mid single-digit average growth annually. We expect these tailwinds to be partly offset by higher production costs in the back half. As we outlined at the start of the pandemic, we plan to clear excess full-price merchandise primarily through our factory channels. We continue to expect declines in operating expenses to moderate with the highest level of dollar spend in the third quarter around holiday.

Our first half results included one-time benefits from employee furloughs, rent abatements, executive compensation reductions and government subsidies, that are not likely to repeat in the second half. We also shifted a meaningful portion of marketing investments to the back half of the year to position our business for growth as we emerge from the crisis, with first half marketing expense declining 32% to last year, but expected to grow about 10% in the second half. Note that cost savings associated with our organizational realignment and any additional potential actions are expected to begin primarily in fiscal ’22.

Lastly, our tax rate may be higher and more volatile this year. This is due to impacts from stock compensation and non-deductible items under tax reform, as well as limitations on tax benefits from losses eligible for carry back under the CARES Act.

In closing, guided by our clear purpose and strategy, along with the strength of our timeless brand and Ralph’s creative vision, we are encouraged by the progress we have made over the first two quarters of the year. Our brand elevation is working across every geography. We are accelerating our push into digital and we are driving even greater cost discipline as we made difficult decisions around realigning our organization and footprint around the world.

While we continue to navigate a highly dynamic global environment, our teams are laser focused on managing through this period to position the company to return to healthy and sustainable growth.

And with that, let’s open up the call for your questions.

