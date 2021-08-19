Ross Stores, inc (ROST) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and

How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above