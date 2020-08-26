Salesforce.com (CRM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Aug

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to Salesforce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Evan Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Evan Goldstein — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Josh. Hello everyone, and thanks for joining us for our fiscal ’21 second quarter results conference call. I’m Evan Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Our results press release, SEC filings and a replay of today’s call can be found on our IR website at www.salesforce.com/investor. With me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO; Mark Hawkins, President and CFO; Bret Taylor, President and COO; Gavin Patterson, President and Chief Revenue Officer; and Amy Weaver, President and Chief Legal Officer.

As a reminder, our commentary today will primarily be in non-GAAP terms. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and guidance can be found in our earnings press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and that of our customers and partners are uncertain and subject to change. Should any of these materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that can affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings, including our most recent report on Form 10-K.

With that, let me hand the call over to Marc.

Marc Benioff — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thanks so much, Evan, and we’re thrilled to be on the call with you today. And this has been such a challenging time. Our hearts [Indecipherable] had broken. We heard so many stories of pain and distress across the world. And for us, this really — this moment is actually quite humbling, quite bittersweet. It reminds us that at Salesforce business is the greatest platform for change. That we’re really here to be a great example of stakeholder capitalism, to really show how we’re able to deliver a phenomenal return for our shareholders as well as for our stakeholders. And in many ways, this quarter really is a victory for stakeholder capitalism. It’s been not only about our core values, but also about our core products. It’s about showing how our Customer 360 has been a platform for change for so many of our customers, and I’m going to talk about that briefly before I turn it over to Mark. But also our company has been a platform for change to the communities who have needed us most. And I’m thrilled to deliver such a great return to our shareholders and also to our stakeholders.

Certainly, when we look at this quarter with more than $5.15 billion in revenue and our highest operating margin ever over 20% or when we look at simple aspects of our operational excellence like the 63% increase in seven figure deal from a year ago, well, really indicates to us one thing, which is values really bring value. And it reminds me the story that we really started last quarter with AT&T. AT&T is an amazing company, a leader in the communications industry and they have a tremendous visionary with Jeff McElfresh, who is CEO of AT&T Wireless. And I’ll tell you the thing that’s interesting about AT&T is they have a huge vision. And that vision is that every single customer touch point, whether it’s their stores, whether it’s their e-commerce, their apps, whether it’s getting the message from them well, in each and single customer touch point, they want to know you as a customer. They want a single source of truth. And that’s a deal that we signed obviously in February. And I was thrilled that this quarter we’ve deployed now hundreds of stores in the first 35,000 users because I’ll tell you, at this moment in time, there’s never been a time when we’ve had to go faster. We’ve had to deliver customer success faster and we’ve had to be there for our customers. And I’m absolutely thrilled to deliver that success for AT&T.

I also look at another incredible win in the quarter with PayPal. This is a tremendous organization that’s really at the right time, at the right place, because we really need contactless payments, we all know that. So to see them have such great success with our Sales Cloud and our Service Cloud to see their CEO, Dan Schulman embrace us so deeply and our vision, we’re having a one-on-one relationship opportunities [Phonetic] so powerful.

Another incredible victory in the quarter has really been Work.com. Here is a product that I don’t think there is a product that we’ve ever built faster, but never been more successful more rapidly. And you look at so many success stories, public sector organizations and enterprises today in the middle of this pandemic everyone needs contact tracing, they shift scheduling. Everybody needs workforce command center, try to bring everyone back safely. Well, Work.com is delivering that. Just look at the results at the University of Kentucky, for example. It’s a difficult situation for university to bring all these students back, and we’re thrilled to partner with them, with Work.com.

And I look at so many other customers and so many other success stories during the quarter, whether it was PwC or VF core or great public sector wins like the Veterans Administration or the State of Rhode Island. We look internationally at tremendous victories like Banco Bradesco. Just had a great conversation with their CEO, Octavio De Lazari. Tremendous vision for the future financial services and how customers are the most important thing today to go faster for their bank.

And ultimately, I guess, the most proud I was during the entire quarter was when we delivered an additional $20 million through our San Francisco and Oakland Public Schools, bringing our total contributions to $118 million to our local public schools. But one thing that’s so important right now is their need to be able to enter into distant learning. So if that idea that we’ve been able to do well and do good at the same time that this has really been a victory for stakeholder capitalism to show that we can build a great company, but we not only have great core values, we have great core product. So I just want to give my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who had such a great success during the quarter; our customers, our employees, our partners, all of our key stakeholders. all of our key stakeholders. And with that, I’d like to turn it over to Mark.

Mark Hawkins — President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, great. Thanks, Marc. And I hope everyone continues to be safe and well during this historic and challenging time. As Marc described, this was an exceptional quarter for Salesforce. Both the company and our customers navigated the crisis better than our guidance assumed. While our performance in Q2 leaves us optimistic about the future, it is important to note that we remain mindful of how the pandemic may continue to impact our customers and our community.

Let me take you through some of the results for Q2, and I’ll begin with the top-line commentary. Revenue was $5.15 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Q2 was the first time in which the company has surpassed $5 billion in a single quarter. Our revenue performance by cloud continue to demonstrate strength across the portfolio. Sales Cloud grew 13%. Service Cloud grew 20%. Platform and Other grew 66% with Tableau contributing 41 points of that growth. And Marketing and Commerce grew 21%. Additionally, we had a strong year-over-year performance by region in constant currency. Americas grew 28% with Tableau contributing 10 points of that growth. EMEA grew 38% with Tableau contributing 13 points of that growth. And Asia Pac grew 23%.

Before I detail the quarter’s performance, please note that the following should be compared against the guidance assumptions we provided on the Q1 earnings call. Specifically, the outperformance in the quarter was driven by five factors. One, better new business generation. Notably, we saw Q2 business consistent with historical trends. Two, higher license revenue driven by new business performance. Three, modestly better revenue attrition than expected. And four, achieved certain performance obligations within last quarter’s large telecom transaction. And five, favorable foreign exchange.

Our remaining performance obligation representing all future revenue under contract ended Q2 at approximately $30.6 billion, up 21% year-over-year. As a reminder, this metric includes both new business and renewal contracts. Current remaining performance obligation or CRPO, which is all the future revenues under contract that is expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was approximately $15.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year. CRPO benefited from new business outperformance, favorable foreign exchange, strong renewal performance and the inclusion of last quarter’s large telecom transaction.

Q2 GAAP EPS was $2.85 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.44. The outperformance in the quarter was driven by higher revenue as well as realized and unrealized gains on our strategic investment portfolio, notably due to the nCino IPO. These mark-to-market adjustments benefited GAAP EPS by approximately $0.55 and non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.58. GAAP EPS was also benefited by $2.17 as the company changed its international corporate structure, which included the consolidation of certain intangible properties, resulting in a $2 billion net tax benefit related to foreign deferred taxes. Please note that this had no impact on non-GAAP EPS, as the company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which generally excludes the effects of discrete events.

Turning to cash flow. Our operating cash flow was $429 million in Q2, down 2% year-over-year. Capex for the quarter was $114 million, leading to a free cash flow defined as operating cash flow less capex of $315 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Now turning to guidance for Q3 and fiscal ’21. Coming off of a strong Q2 results, we are pleased to be raising our full year fiscal ’21 revenue guidance to $20.7 billion to $20.8 billion, representing approximately 21% to 22% growth. This guidance includes approximately $100 million of revenue from our acquisition of Velocity. For Q3, we expect our revenue to be $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion, representing approximately 16% growth. As a reminder, Q3 represents Tableau’s fifth quarter at the company, and therefore, the year-on-year growth rate will be normalized.

While the demand trends were strong in Q2, we remain mindful on how the pandemic may continue to impact our customers and community. Therefore, our guidance assumes that the revenue attrition remains consistent with Q2’s actual performance and assumes that we deliver modest new business growth during the second half of fiscal ’21. We are taking this quarter-by-quarter as the pandemic is not over and we are only halfway through the fiscal year.

In that mind, from that perspective, we will continue to evolve and re-imagine our business to enhance our relevance and deliver the highest level of customer success and innovation. As we look out over the next 12 months to 24 months, we realized it’s important for us to make a strategic shift and investments today to better position our company for continued growth and customer success in this new all-digital work from anywhere environment.

As part of this, we’ll be allocating resources to prepare the company for growth in strategic areas. This means we’ll be redirecting some of our resources to fuel growth in areas that are no longer is aligned with the business priority will be deemphasized. Furthermore, we intend to accelerate spend in go-to-market and product originally planned for next year and pull that into the second half of this year. These investments in growth are planned and they will increase our expenses in the second half.

With that being said, after incorporating these and updating our revenue guidance, we’re pleased to be able to raise our fiscal ’21 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to a year-over-year improvement of 75 basis points. As a result, we are updating our fiscal ’21 GAAP diluted EPS to be $3.12 to $3.14, while non-GAAP diluted EPS will be $3.72 to $3.74. For Q3, GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $0.03 to $0.04, while non-GAAP diluted EPS will be $0.73 to $0.74. As a reminder, our EPS guidance assumes no future contribution from mark-to-market accounting as required by ASU 2016-01.

For operating cash flow, we are raising the fiscal ’21 guidance to 12% to 13% year-over-year growth. We continue to expect capex to be approximately 3% of revenue in fiscal ’21, resulting in a free cash flow growth rate of approximately 15% to 16% for the fiscal year. Operating cash flow is expected to be impacted by these incremental growth investments. We expect CRPO to grow approximately 19% year-over-year in the third quarter. And as a reminder, Q3 represents Tableau’s fifth quarter at the company, and therefore, the year-on-year growth rate is now normalized.

To close, we delivered a landmark Q2 in the face of adversity and have set ourselves up for a strong second half of fiscal ’21 and beyond. We are proud of our ability to successfully lead through change, and above all, to continue to serve our stakeholders around the world. I’d like to thank our employees, our customers, our partners, our community and our shareholders for their continued support. I wish each of you, your families and your firm safety and wellness.

And with that, we’ll open up the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Heather Bellini with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Heather Bellini — Goldman Sachs & Co. — Analyst

Great. Thank you so much, gentlemen for taking the question. I appreciate it. I was just wondering, Marc or Mark, if you could share with us a little bit how the progression of the quarter unfolded? And just kind of what you’re hearing from customers now, obviously, you did much better than what your guidance expected. But if you were to put all this into Einstein, what — how did it shape up versus what you were — versus what you thought, again, just thinking about how the slope of the quarter might have progressed? Thank you.

Marc Benioff — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well, thanks, Heather for that question. We started this quarter 54,000 remote employees working at home. We knew that we had to make a number of changes. We knew that it was going to be critical for us to reshape our company, that this was a moment in time that you basically had to make a decision; are you going to keep things the way they were or are you going to change? Are you going to shift? And we made a decision that we were going to change and we are going to shift. We shifted our operational values very aggressively. And as we changed those operational values, we started to see momentum built.

We called that out on the beginning of the call after Q1 when we saw pipeline starting to increase for the second quarter and the third quarter. And it really was that as we’ve hired [Phonetic] in and doubled down on these core operational values, we got much closer to our customers. We understood that if we were going to succeed in the moment like this, we are going to have to be closer to our customer than ever before, that we’re going to have to change a lot of aspects of the company. lot of aspects of the company. As we made those adjustments, we saw the speed increased right up to the end of the quarter, and that was just really powerful. I mean, as I said, this moment is both [Indecipherable] This has been such a challenging time for us, for our families. And then to see these amazing results, it’s just incredible. I mean, honestly, I just can’t believe everything from just the delivery of all of our teams, the technology teams just did a fantastic job, the engineering team. If you look at what happened with Work.com, I mean, it’s incredible. And it’s been so important for so many businesses to get back to work safely, but now that we’ve brought it to schools to help schools get back to work safely as well, we’re doing that in a paid fashion, we’re doing that in a non-profit fashion. So this is really a moment where values bring value. This is about us really paying attention, as I said, to our core products and our core values. And those — that’s really the accelerator. And when I look at some of the success stories that I went through, I mean, there are so many, but one that’s been very powerful for our whole company is watching what Gina Raimondo has done at the State of Rhode Island. She has even addressed the entire company. This is an amazing governor of this incredible state. And she came to us and said, you know, if we’re going to make our state safe, there’s things that we’re going to have to do. Of course, everybody is going to have to wear mask, but we’re going to have to increase our testing. We’re going to have to be doing tracing. We’re going to have to be renewing the shift scheduling. I need a command center. I need to do all these things. And that our teams are able to deliver and help her and 35 other states and so many others, that’s very, very powerful for us because we all want to get back to how things were, but the reality is that’s never going to happen. We’re in a new world. We’re in an all-digital world with the work digitally, we’re living digitally, we’re educating digitally and that means we’re going to have to make these adjustments. And Bret, do you want to just talk about that and how the engineering organization has kind of responded?

Bret Taylor — President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, Marc. I mean, it’s interesting, you talked a lot about transformation and reshaping our company. We’re just seeing that across our entire customer base. And you’re seeing it in how our technologies are being acquired, just an incredible numbers. I think one that’s very illustrative, in the past six months, the use of messaging channels like text and WhatsApp and Apple Chat has gone up 600%. We saw and 89% year-over-year growth in our Commerce Cloud.

Probably a great example, a great customer story, I think this really illustrates this is Sonos. This is — and a customer, Sanosa use it to play music at my house. Like so many developers of product, they had to go direct-to-consumer. They deployed our Marketing Cloud and our Commerce Cloud and they saw an almost 300% year-over-year increase in direct-to-consumer revenue as a consequence. And I think that it’s been an incredible trying time for all of our employees, all of our communities and all of our customers. But as you implied, there’s also just incredible sustainable in terrain [Phonetic] shifts in consumer behavior, like the digital commerce and this move to go direct-to-consumer.

And so it’s a great privilege to be able to help our customers navigate this crisis. And as you said, one of the key values we’re trying to represent as a company is that agility. I listen deeply to our customers like Governor Raimondo, like Sonos and making sure that we’re empowering all of them with the Customer 360 so they themselves can navigate this crisis successfully.

Marc Benioff — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Gavin, we just had a tremendous meeting with Banco Bradesco with Octavio De Lazari. We’ve also met with so many other customers. I met with one of your customers late last night in France. It was morning for them, a huge CPG company. I mean, we’re seeing so much transformation with the customers and desire for speed. And also, they’re all paying attention to their ESGs well and aligning from a position of stakeholder capitalism. Gavin, can you give us some illumination about what you’re seeing from a customer base?

Gavin Patterson — President and Chief Revenue Officer

Well, I’d call out a couple of things, Marc. One is, and we did touch on this in the last call, we saw confidence builds we have to it as we went through the quarter. And the Shaw [Phonetic] curves, closing down moving business so that it would be managed remotely. Once the first couple of weeks have been passed, we saw companies begin to realize the digital transformation with an imperatives, but they just couldn’t afford to put off any longer.

So I think what we saw with our sales leaders is — and the products that Bret and the team put together for us was we were relevant. That was the key word, I would say. We were able to pivot very quickly. It’s a very agile performance from the company. And we were there to help our customers through these difficult periods where they have to make decisions that would typically take weeks and months, sometimes in days, but I think it demonstrates sort of a powerful proposition we have for customers that we can spend things up quickly like Work.com. We can deploy the core clouds very quickly and they deliver quickly for customers that means they’re actually relevant now is probably as high if not higher than it’s ever been. And we had a great quarter, there is no question about that. I think it’s tinged with the site sensors, the context in which it’s been achieved in. But there’s real, I’d say real confidence in the business, we’re not getting carried away. There’s no question about that. There’s still a lot of uncertainty as we look into the second half of the year. But undoubtedly what we offer is something that increasingly our customers really want.

Marc Benioff — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Gavin, and welcome by the way to the team officially. I know you’ve been with us for about a year, but now you’re officially in the road running as our Chief Revenue Officer and we couldn’t be more thrilled and we’re absolutely delighted to have you as part of the team. Amy, we also saw a lot of action in public sector, I mentioned a few of them, but there were so many more stories. Could you highlight a little bit about what we saw in public sector during the quarter? You’re on mute, Amy.

Amy Weaver — President and Chief Legal Officer

It would not be a call if I did not forget to take myself up at some point. I think the public sector has been a great success in both the first quarter and the second quarter, and it’s that type of trust and collaboration that just keeps building. I have to give a real shout out to Dave Ray, our [Indecipherable] and his entire team. And some of the things that stood out to me were not just for the Island, but really seeing the team mobilized in other states. We would have a reach out saying that they didn’t know what to do. They were struggling. And within hours, Dave would have told to gather a team of professionals from across Salesforce and said, despite a new situation to you, this isn’t new to us. We know how to do this. We know how to deploy a team quickly, and we can get in there and partner with you. I believe it’s terrific to say. And I thought it really showed just values of Salesforce and our focus on collaborating and partnering with governments around the world.

Marc Benioff — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Very good. All right, thank you so much, Heather.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alex Zukin with RBC. Please go ahead.

Alex Zukin — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Hope you’re all safe and well, and congratulations on an absolutely stunning quarter. Marc, I guess a lot of questions we get these days around the improvements in kind of week-by-week that Gavin just referenced around the confidence and the relevance is, what can you tell us about your pipeline and your confidence in converting that pipeline, particularly in selling in this new digital world where maybe a Virtual Dreamforce or some — how do you think about that? And then how does that set the stage? If you think about the 2008 recession, you guys accelerated pretty meaningfully coming out of it. And based on that pipeline question, is there a scenario in 2021 given that increased relevance? Is it possible to see a meaningful year of acceleration or are we just still too far from the end of this crisis?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.