Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.22 billion.

GAAP net income increased 61% YoY to $601 million while GAAP EPS rose 56% to $0.42. Adjusted net income rose 90% to $587 million while adjusted EPS increased 86% to $0.41.

On January 20, Schlumberger’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

