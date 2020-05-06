Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Harley Finkelstein — Chief Operating Officer

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

Before moving ahead, I want to express our gratitude on behalf of the entire team at Shopify to the frontline workers who are in the trenches for medical professionals to food store workers, to those in our partners warehouses, who are keeping the rest of a safe and fed and operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for the tireless service of these heroes.

I typically take this time every 3 months to review what we saw in the quarter. Today, I’ll keep that commentary to a minimum since January and February saw much different business environment than we have today. Instead, I’ll use most of my remarks this morning to catch up everyone on what we’ve done what we’ve seen in March and April. This shot to the economy was so sudden that patterns in merchant April may not be predictive of the rest of the year. However, we do have reason to believe that some of the patterns that emerge will continue.

I’ll be covering 3 areas today, Shopify’ response to COVID, how our merchants have been faring and the world, we think is emergent on the other side of this. Our highest priority as the COVID situation unfolded with the health and safety of our employees. In late February we directed the entire Shopify team to cancel nonessential travel and by mid-March our entire workforce was working from home. We are fortunate to have already been well outfitted for collaboration at a distance. So this shift was minimally disruptive to most employees day to day. Others, whose primary work supported our office spaces are contributing in other ways, many supporting initiatives that directly impact our merchants. No one has been furloughed to due to COVID. Our merchants on the other hand have been far more impacted. So we acted quickly.

In the early days of the pandemic, our guiding principle with the same as always put merchants first. We prioritize efforts to give existing merchants the tools they need to survive and help get offline businesses online fast. We launched a continuously updated resource center for merchants with tutorials and links to apply for government provided funding. We rolled out in store and curbside pickup for users of our point of sale product and should merchants how to set up local delivery options. We made gift cards available on all of our plans and with more than $1 million in gift cards sold since making this change merchants are accessing much needed cash quickly during this disruption. Both of these have triggered more local activity, including various communities setting up online sales to spur local commerce and more than a quarter of our brick and mortar merchants in English speaking geographies are now using in-store pickup and local delivery.

We made $200 million additional dollars available through Shopify Capital to extend to merchants for whom working capital will make a difference and expanded the availability of capital beyond the US to the UK and Canada. The rolled out Shopify Email to all our merchants to help them reach out and build trust with their buyers during this uncertain time. We’re making this feature available at no charge until October 1. And we made our standard plans free to new users for 3 months. Brick and mortar only retailers have lost their only channel, the street. If these businesses are going to survive, its mission critical to get online and we’re giving them more time to do exactly that. This change is also helpful to anyone finding themselves with more free time or wanting to generate supplemental income. We’ve seen a notable increase in online store creation, some of which are established retailers. It is still too early and the macro environment is too uncertain to make predictions about how successful these new stores will be, but merchants can be assured that we are doing everything we can right now to give them the tools they need to succeed.

Merchants will continue to need our help and we plan to continue our efforts to innovate and develop more impactful ways to support them. After all, small businesses are a vital part of the economic and social fabric of our society and support the livelihoods of many people in our communities. So what are we seeing in the platform and among our merchants? First and foremost, we are seeing them find ways to operate under today’s constraints through creativity, grit and determination. Their stories have been incredibly inspiring from pivot’s by tailors in distilleries now making face masks and hand sanitizers, to 84-year-old grandmother in Italy, who has taken her past to making course online to replace the in-person experience she was offering to tourists before the pandemic. Merchants are eager to mobilize, implementing discount codes at levels usually seen during the holiday shopping season. On Shopify Plus verticals we’ve never seen before like food stores are showing up.

In April, Hynes sign on to Shopify Plus and launched 7 days later, while chocolate maker Lindt launch in just 5 days. This pandemic is forcing all kinds of merchants to rethink how they sell things, and Shopify Plus offers larger merchants the ability to move fast while managing costs especially important at a time when economics are pressured. We are seeing our partners around the world step up phenomenal way, even as many of them face hurdles themselves being entrepreneurs and small businesses. Our partners are getting stores up and running, significantly faster with the number of stores created in 3 days or less increasing by 85% between March 13 and April 24, relative to the 6 weeks leading up. Our partners are advocating for merchants and offering discounted in free services, and they’re working hand-in-hand with other partners to solve problems for both businesses and for their communities.

Some of these trends like product pivots are temporary. Others like distance learning and the growth of omnichannel commerce are likely to persist. This post-COVID world is what we’re building for and we have shifted accordingly. Shopify’s world view has not changed. Our conviction that merchants need to be able to sell to their buyers wherever they may be remains as true today as it was a decade ago. While we are uncertain about what is coming in the months ahead Shopify is uniquely positioned to help improve the economic lives of our merchants in this difficult environment, and in a retail landscape that is accelerating its shift online. In what is easily the greatest humanitarian crisis in a generation with adverse effects that will last for the foreseeable future, it is important that we all keep building towards solutions. All of these ships makes Shopify which was already a good fit for modern commerce an even better fit for the world that emerges, on the other side of this.

Before I hand off to Amy, we wanted to share an exchange with a merchant that illustrates just how critical it is especially right now to make commerce better for everyone. In this case, it’s a farmer. Here it is.

[Video Playing]

Amy Shapero — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Harley. That was a great reminder of why we all come to work every day.

I want to echo our commitment to our merchants. We are 100% behind them and doing everything we can to help them through this tough time. We believe we are well positioned to help merchants now and into the future as it has become increasingly important for merchants of all sizes to sell online and to have better options for getting their goods to buyers. We are on that path already and will continue to invest to make commerce better for everyone in 2020 and beyond. Shopify’s momentum in 2019 continued into our first quarter turning in a strong January and February prior to headwinds appearing in March as a result of COVID.

I’ll start by reviewing first quarter results, highlighting any COVID covered impact. Revenue grew 47% in our first quarter to $470 million. Subscription Solutions revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $187.6 million. Monthly recurring revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $55.4 million, primarily driven by new merchants joining the platform. Year-over-year MRR growth was impacted by several factors including Shopify’s removal of thousands of stores from the platform due to violations of our acceptable use policy, lighter international merchant adds, and an uptick in subscription cancellations and merchants downgrading to lower priced subscription plans in March, largely due to COVID.

Shopify Plus continued to increase its contribution to MRR, accounting for $15.3 million or 28% compared with 26% of MRR in Q1 of 2019. Strong app and Shopify Plus platform fee revenues contributed to the approximate 9 percentage point difference between the growth of subscription revenue and MRR. Merchant Solutions revenue grew 57% to $282.4 million in Q1 2020 compared to the same period In 2019. Year-on-year growth was driven primarily by Shopify Payments followed by growth of other Merchant Solutions revenue like capital and shipping on the back of strong GMV expansion, which increased 46% year-over-year to $17.4 billion. Strong January and February merchant sales further boosted by elevated buying in March driven by COVID of food and other essentials and items such as home office and gym equipment contributed to Q1 GMV. This was partially offset by a decrease in brick and mortar sales giving closures related to COVID. $7.3 billion of GMV was processed on Shopify Payments in Q1 an increase of 51% versus the comparable quarter last year. Payments penetration of GMV was 42% versus 41% in Q1 2019 as Shopify Plus continued to increase its share of GPV and Shopify Payments continued to expand internationally. Shopify Capital had a notable milestone in Q1, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative capital advanced since we launched this product in 2016. Offering our merchants of fast and convenient way to secure capital, especially in times like these helps them focus on what really matters, growing their business. Adjusted gross profit dollars, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, as well as amortization of acquired intangibles grew 44% over last year’s first quarter to $253.8 million. Even after taking into account, the acquisition of 6 River Systems, our ramp up of investment in Shopify Fulfillment Network and a greater mix of Merchant Solutions revenue versus last year. This reflects strong growth from higher margin revenue streams, like the variable platform fee from Shopify Plus merchants, efficiencies in hosting costs and improved payment margins. Adjusted operating loss, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, as well as amortization of acquired intangibles was $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted operating income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The loss in Q1 2020 was the result of our first full quarter of operating expenses associated with the 6 River Systems acquisition, significantly more brand spend in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago and a year-over-year increase in the allowance for potential losses related to Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital due to the potential impact of COVID. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $22.3 million or $0.19 per share compared with $7.1 million or $0.06 per share in last year’s first quarter.

Finally, our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance was $23.6 billion on March 31. Because COVID impact presented itself first in March with respect to our results, we want to share March and April merchant and business insights that drove our immediate merchant response that Harley described, and then are expected to have implications on commerce both short and in some cases, long term. So what have we learned so far? The shift from offline to online commerce is accelerating. More entrepreneurs than ever before are trying out Shopify with new store creations on our platform growing 62% between March 13 and April 24 compared to the six weeks prior supported by brick and mortar merchants moving online and the extension of our free trial on standard plans to 90 days, providing a healthy balance of existing businesses and new entrepreneurs setting up shop. While our free trial extension will likely further pressure MRR growth in our second quarter, we expect new business creation to offset this over time. Second, consumers are part of this shift to online and they are broadening their online shopping activities. The number of consumers making a purchase for the first time from any Shopify merchant grew 8% between March 13 and April 24 compared with the previous six weeks. Over that same period, the number of consumers purchasing from a Shopify merchant they’d never shopped at before grew by 45% over the 6 weeks leading up. As more consumer shop on more of our merchants stores, we are helping consumers more easily discover new brands and products such as through our shop app and we are also enhancing capabilities to get products for merchants to buyers both locally and beyond.

Third, newer product categories are growing as a part of our mix. We have seen a lift in GMV in the food, beverage and tobacco category, which more than doubled between March 13 and April 24 over the prior 6-week period. Other essential products such as toilet paper and baby products as well as work from home fitness, entertainment and leisure and hobby products also trended upward reflecting the extended shelter in place directives. While we saw an initial softening in apparel and accessories, this category has recovered since the last week of March. The world we live in today is very different from when we reported our fourth quarter results on February 12. What has not changed however is Shopify’s mission to make commerce better for everyone. This North Star has guided our decision making over the years to invest in the right initiatives such as building resilient platform infrastructure for low friction online shopping experiences from browsing to checkout, adding essential tools and capabilities for merchants like payments and fulfillments, and lowering the barrier to starting a business. This strong foundation, has allowed us to move with speed and agility to adapt to current circumstances and empower our merchants to do the same. We have historically worked on the right things to help our merchants succeed and those things are even more important now given COVID. Now it’s a matter of turning the dial-up or down in various areas based on immediate needs.

I’ll walk through each of our initial 2020 investment areas and address how we are adjusting our plans. Turning with Shopify Fulfillment Network, which remains a top priority. Now more than ever, timely and affordable fulfillment is important for our merchants and their buyers. We intend to continue developing our Fulfillment Network over our plan to 5-year timeline focusing on achieving product market fit before entering our scale phase in 2021. Demand continued to ramp in Q1 as Shopify Fulfillment Network had its highest number of merchants signings in a quarter since inception. And we fulfilled more volume in the first quarter of 2020 then the fourth quarter of 2019. During this time, we are working with our warehouse partners to help ensure the safety and health of all warehouse employees, our partners warehouse operations managed to improve service levels from Q4 despite the challenging circumstances presented by COVID. While our transportation partners have also been working diligently to meet agreed upon service levels, they too are pressured which is impacting the reliability of some deliveries. Some merchants have also seen delays in receiving inventory due to increased complications in cross-border and port logistics. As we expand the number of merchants we’re on-boarding, we are putting in place the systems and tools that will support a much larger operation in the future. 6 River Systems collaborative warehouse automation technology, is helping to boost the speed and reliability of Shopify Fulfillment Network releasing several enhancements in Q1 that strengthen its warehouse fulfillment solution. With increased workspace capacity, expanded safety compliance and an improved user interface, Chuck robots are now bigger, stronger and easier to use allowing operators to maximize utilization.

Moving to Shopify Plus. In this pressured environment large volume merchants are coming to Shopify Plus looking for cost-effective commerce solutions that work well over multiple channels. So for the remainder of 2020, we are shifting our resources to help more merchants benefit from all of the superpowers that Shopify Plus has to offer in our core geographies and delaying some of our original planned investment and international expansion. We’ll also continue to focus on the product expanding use cases for our work automation tools Shopify Flow, improving business analytics and continuing to develop our wholesale capabilities. And we will also make some adjustments to our international expansion outside of Shopify Plus, as the ongoing global pandemic impacts the livelihoods of billions, the need for a low touch way to exchange goods and services is more apparent than ever. We plan to pause certain expansion activities to get to true product market fit faster in our focused region. This includes helping businesses to get up and running as easily on mobile as on desktop and to expand selling opportunities beyond their borders. We are redirecting our investments in the Shopify platform to fast track what merchants need now. The most pressing of these is capital, which is why we expanded to the UK and Canada within weeks of stay at home measures being put in place. Extending working capital rapidly and responsibly can make a lifesaving difference to a business. And so we We work with partners, while taking measures to control losses amidst our expansion. This meant leveraging our dynamic machine learning models and adapting terms so we are helping as many merchants as possible while keeping losses at a prudent level. And as we announced in March, we expedited delivery and curbside pickup features on our point of sale products so merchants could continue operating under social distancing norms. This is only one example of how POS is pivoting for a period where less commerce is happening in person and earlier this week we should all-new Shopify POS, our intuitive point of sale software that offers our retail merchants a unified commerce experience bridging online and offline, helping them to adapt to a retail landscape that we expect will look different than before.

Finally, the Shopify brand campaign has been suspended in order to free up resources for other initiatives, many of which I just laid out that are more directly impactful near term. In a matter of days, our marketing team and others spun up an in-depth COVID response resource center where merchants can get to help they need now. This includes tutorials such as how to start selling gift cards, where to access government-backed assistance programs and community forums where merchants can share their experiences and learn from each other. We are not sure what the remainder of 2020 looks like, nobody is. And while Shopify was a very different company when the last extended financial shock occurred in 2008 and 2009, we took lessons from that period as well as from our early years as a bootstrap start-up that have become core to our culture. The first lesson is, we cannot help any merchant anywhere if we are not in good financial health ourselves. As noted, we have already begun to adjust our spend to focus on what is most critical for our merchants at this time. In addition to pausing our brand campaign, we have reduced other marketing activities, canceling most company events planned for the next several months and leveraging in-house creative solutions instead of external resources. We have also actioned initiatives to achieve hosting and other efficiencies and there are additional measures we can take in the event of an extended recession that allow us to continue delivering what merchants need in challenging times. The second lesson is that many people who circumstances have changed will try to build their livelihoods in an altered world and helping them do this is exactly what Shopify was built for. The increased uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, makes it difficult to predict how the near term through 2020 will shape up, which is why we are not providing an outlook for our second quarter or the full year. We will continue to closely monitor the factors impacting our business to make great decisions quickly to help our merchants. We will get through this and we’ve been working hard to ensure that as many merchants as possible do as well and emerge from a better suited for multi-channel commerce. We have a business model that puts merchants first, a fundamental strength as the world tools for lower touch commerce. We have a healthy debt-free balance sheet and a strong cash position and a proven disciplined capital allocation approach to ensure we can operate effectively even through what may be an extended recession. And finally, we have a long established and trusted network of partners working as hard as we are to support merchants now. As Shopify has always been a company of people that thrive on change and embrace hard problems, we are meeting this challenge head on ready to learn from this collective experience and emerge from it better. With that, I’ll turn the call back to Katie.

