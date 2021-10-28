Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Shopify (SHOP) Earnings: Key highlights from Q3 2021 report
E-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) on Thursday reported a 46% growth in third-quarter 2021 revenues. However, adjusted earnings decreased year-over-year.
Revenues moved up 46% annually to $1.12 billion, which was below the consensus estimates.
However, adjusted profit dropped to $0.81 per share from $1.13 per share in the third quarter of 2020. The reported net income was $1.15 billion or $9.0 per share, compared to $191.1 million or $1.54 per share in the prior-year period.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Shopify’s Q3 report
The company’s stock declined on Thursday morning, immediately after the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Most Popular
Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 financial results
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Net income rose 87% to $528 million while EPS rose
Merck beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic
Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q3 revenue of $13.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than