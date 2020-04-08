Should you be bullish or bearish on Pinterest (PINS) stock?

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) continued its rally a day after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for the first quarter of 2020. The stock closed at $16.83, up over 11%. The stock is currently 54% below its 52-week high of $36.83.

So where does it go from here? Well, it appears there are reasons to be both bullish and bearish on Pinterest right now.

For the bulls

Pinterest reported preliminary results for the first quarter of 2020 which were better than what analysts had estimated. The company expects revenue in the range of $269-272 million and global monthly active users in the range of 365-367 million. MAUs are expected to be 89-90 million in the US and 276-277 million internationally.

The company has a strong balance sheet with around $1.7 billion in cash, no debt and an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility.

Pinterest has seen record levels of engagement on its platform amid the coronavirus outbreak as people staying home search for more ideas and activities to help them adjust to their new routines. According to its annual report, Pinterest reaches 335 million monthly active users and the majority of this are women. Growth in the number of users and high levels of engagement will help drive growth for the company.

For the bears

Pinterest withdrew its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year of 2020 due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the company’s advertising revenue worldwide. Pinterest said it saw a sharp drop in revenues from the middle of March.

The company faces competition in the advertising space from the likes of Alphabet (NYSE: GOOG) and Facebook (NYSE: FB) and as the outbreak takes a toll on the entire advertising market, Pinterest’s revenues are likely to take a beating this year.

Analysts have also raised concerns over the company’s slowing revenue growth rate over the past two years. While revenues grew 59% in 2018, this came down to 51% in 2019 and from the looks of it, it appears likely that 2020 revenues will also take a hit.

Several analysts have reduced their targets on Pinterest owing to the uncertainty and bleak outlook. All in all, it is perhaps better to approach this stock with caution for now as the current environment seems unfavorable. Pinterest is set to report its first quarter 2020 earnings results on May 5 and we can get a better perspective of where things stand at the time.