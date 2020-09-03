Signet Jewelers tops Q2 earnings estimates: Infographic

Signet (NYSE: SIG) reported second-quarter 2021 financial before after the opening bell on Thursday. The company reported a 35% decrease in Q2 revenues to $888 million, beating Wall Street consensus. Adjusted loss of $1.13 per share was also narrower than what analysts had anticipated.

SIG shares rose 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded almost flat since the beginning of this year.

CEO Virginia C. Drosos said, “In the second quarter, we served more than 300,000 customers through virtual consultations which achieved higher than historical conversion rates. We also increased our eCommerce distribution throughput five-fold and will continue to invest in digital capabilities to accelerate growth and position Signet to gain market share.”

Prior performance